Dr. Fahd Ali, MD
Overview
Dr. Fahd Ali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Critical Care at Central Florida2501 N Orange Ave Ste 401, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fahd Ali, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194993105
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr, General Surgery
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|Suny Downstate Medical Center
- General Surgery
