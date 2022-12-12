Dr. Fahad Javed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fahad Javed, MD
Overview
Dr. Fahad Javed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Punjab Med Collegue, University of Punjab - Fauisalabad, Pakistan|Punjab Medical College University Of Punjab and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Brownsville Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery100 E Alton Gloor Blvd Bldg B Ste 150, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8837
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did my second operation. My first one 6 years ago at Houston Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Javed is a class performer, and most of all, excellent specialist. I met Dr. Javed under emergency conditions in a hospital. My total overall experience was A+.
About Dr. Fahad Javed, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033425087
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Medical Center - Interventional Cardiology|Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship-ochsnser|Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute - New Orleans, LA|Structural &amp;amp; Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- Mount Sinai Schol Of Medicine|St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital - Mount Sinai
- Punjab Med Collegue, University of Punjab - Fauisalabad, Pakistan|Punjab Medical College University Of Punjab
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
