Dr. Fahad Javed, MD

Cardiology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fahad Javed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Punjab Med Collegue, University of Punjab - Fauisalabad, Pakistan|Punjab Medical College University Of Punjab and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Javed works at Brownsville Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brownsville Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery
    100 E Alton Gloor Blvd Bldg B Ste 150, Brownsville, TX 78526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 396-8837

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypotension
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypotension
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Stenosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Limb Salvage Surgery Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Intervention Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rotational Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous and Arterial Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2022
    He did my second operation. My first one 6 years ago at Houston Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Javed is a class performer, and most of all, excellent specialist. I met Dr. Javed under emergency conditions in a hospital. My total overall experience was A+.
    Alberto G. Gonzalez — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Fahad Javed, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033425087
    Education & Certifications

    • Alton Ochsner Medical Center - Interventional Cardiology|Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship-ochsnser|Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute - New Orleans, LA|Structural &amp;amp;amp; Adult Congenital Heart Disease
    • Mount Sinai Schol Of Medicine|St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital - Mount Sinai
    • Punjab Med Collegue, University of Punjab - Fauisalabad, Pakistan|Punjab Medical College University Of Punjab
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fahad Javed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Javed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Javed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Javed works at Brownsville Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Javed’s profile.

    Dr. Javed has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Hypotension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Javed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

