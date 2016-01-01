Dr. Fagunkumar Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fagunkumar Modi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fagunkumar Modi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from MP Shah Medical College and Irwin Group Hospitals and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Modi works at
Locations
Citrus Neuroscience Institute5616 W Norvell Bryant Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 605-1794
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fagunkumar Modi, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1619117421
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- MP Shah Medical College and Irwin Group Hospitals
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Modi speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
