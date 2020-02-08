Dr. Faeza Kazmier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazmier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faeza Kazmier, MD
Overview
Dr. Faeza Kazmier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kazmier works at
Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic Women's Center1400 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7752
-
2
Watson Clinic Bartow2250 Osprey Blvd Ste 201, Bartow, FL 33830 Directions (863) 533-7151
- 3 1420 Lakeland Hills Blvd Womens Ctr Bldg B, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazmier?
Recently had a 'lower face lift' and my experience with Dr Kazmier and staff was excellent. My results have been exceptional and their process totally prepares you for what to expect. I would highly recommend the practice. I initially was going to have the procedure done out of town, and am so glad I opted to have Dr Kazmier do it.
About Dr. Faeza Kazmier, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1508875543
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazmier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazmier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazmier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazmier works at
Dr. Kazmier has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazmier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazmier speaks Bengali.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazmier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazmier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazmier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazmier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.