Dr. Faegh Aderangi, MD
Overview
Dr. Faegh Aderangi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE.
Locations
1
Southwest Medical Associates2845 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 877-5199
- 2 35380 PO Box, Las Vegas, NV 89133 Directions (702) 877-5199
3
Fife Dermatology P.c.1736 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 877-5199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
great comprehensive visits. He listens, is thorough, and has the best plans for my care.
About Dr. Faegh Aderangi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1942644760
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Family Practice
