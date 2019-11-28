Dr. Fadzanai Mukarakate, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukarakate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadzanai Mukarakate, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadzanai Mukarakate, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mansfield, TX.
Dr. Mukarakate works at
Locations
-
1
Mansfield Dental Care1050 Country Club Dr Ste 112, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 402-0996Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mukarakate?
It’s been so long since I’ve been to a dentist. Always been scared but meeting Dr. M is life changing. She knows clearly what’s best for your teeth in the future. I feel welcomed every time. She makes me feel comfortable every visit. Not only does she care but she’s there to hear you out on any questions!!! Therefore she makes my dentist experience less scary!
About Dr. Fadzanai Mukarakate, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1942589643
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukarakate has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukarakate accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mukarakate using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mukarakate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukarakate works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukarakate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukarakate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukarakate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukarakate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.