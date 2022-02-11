See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Macon, GA
Dr. Fady Wanna, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Fady Wanna, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Hospital

Dr. Wanna works at Internal Medicine in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Tamponade along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Internal Medicine
    688 Walnut St, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 336-5085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiac Tamponade
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 11, 2022
    GREAT DOCTOR. I RECCOMMEND HIM TO EVERYONE
    Toni King — Feb 11, 2022
    About Dr. Fady Wanna, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English, Arabic
    • 1861471096
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital
    • UC Davis
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fady Wanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wanna has seen patients for Cardiac Tamponade, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

