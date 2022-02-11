Dr. Fady Wanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fady Wanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Fady Wanna, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Hospital
Locations
Internal Medicine688 Walnut St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 336-5085
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT DOCTOR. I RECCOMMEND HIM TO EVERYONE
About Dr. Fady Wanna, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1861471096
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- UC Davis
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wanna has seen patients for Cardiac Tamponade, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wanna speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanna.
