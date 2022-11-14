Overview

Dr. Fady Sinno, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Carroll Hospital Center and Medstar Harbor Hospital.



Dr. Sinno works at Sinno Center for Plastic Surgery in Ellicott City, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.