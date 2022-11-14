Dr. Fady Sinno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fady Sinno, MD
Overview
Dr. Fady Sinno, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Carroll Hospital Center and Medstar Harbor Hospital.
Locations
Sinno Center for Plastic Surgery5300 Dorsey Hall Dr Ste 102, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 884-4200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Sinno Center for Plastic Surgery826 Washington Rd Ste 204A, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 751-2348Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinno?
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Sinno and his staff! From the consultation, to the day of the procedure, and all of the follow up appointments in between, I felt comfortable and at ease in their care. I knew exactly what to expect on the day of surgery and I went into it feeling confident and optimistic. Dr. Sinno and his staff never failed to answer all of my questions and make this experience as comfortable as possible. I only wish I would have requested a consultation with Dr. Sinno sooner! Thank you for providing such exceptional care and going above and beyond for your patients. It truly does not go unnoticed!
About Dr. Fady Sinno, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1215006994
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas, Galveston, Texas (Plastic Surgery)
- Am U Beirut
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
