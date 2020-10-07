Dr. Fady Sharara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fady Sharara, MD
Dr. Fady Sharara, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Virginia Center for Reproductive Medicine11150 Sunset Hills Rd Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-7820
- Reston Hospital Center
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Sharara is the best Doctor I had in my life. I had a chronical case of endometriosis and pregnancy chances were very, very small and narrow. I had several IVF cycles in other fertility clinics where treatments were depersonalized and attention was mediocre. Then I met Dr. Sharara who from the very first appointment was a world away from previous experiences. His approach is holistically, building an individualized diagnosis, exploring causes and providing right and customized treatment options for you after thoroughly discuss it with you. He was able to uncover details about my condition that other doctors had missed. He basically changed my life!!! My first transfer was successful and my daughter is a 2 years old miracle of life. Then I decided for a second transfer of one of the frozen embryos and my second transfer was also a success, I am 37 week pregnant of a boy! . Dr. Sharara made the such an impact in my life… always realistic but showing us to keep faith and hope that the
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Arabic and French
- 1780610352
- National Institute of Health
- Georgetown University Hospital
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- American University Of Beirut
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Sharara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharara accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharara speaks Arabic and French.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharara.
