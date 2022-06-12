See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Fady Saghbini, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Fady Saghbini, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Lebanese University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Saghbini works at Houston Northwest ID in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Northwest ID
    12025 Louetta Rd Ste B, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3528

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 12, 2022
    Dr. El-Saghbini was one of my Doctors in March 2022. Dr. El-Saghbini saved my life. I had a real bad infection. Ibthank him very much. I was treated at Willow Brook. Thanks Sr Patient: Anthony D.
    AJD — Jun 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fady Saghbini, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • 1245427020
    Education & Certifications

    • Johnson City Medical Center
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Lebanese University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fady Saghbini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saghbini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saghbini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saghbini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saghbini works at Houston Northwest ID in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Saghbini’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saghbini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saghbini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saghbini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saghbini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

