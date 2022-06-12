Dr. Fady Saghbini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saghbini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fady Saghbini, MD
Dr. Fady Saghbini, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Lebanese University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Houston Northwest ID, 12025 Louetta Rd Ste B, Houston, TX 77070
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. El-Saghbini was one of my Doctors in March 2022. Dr. El-Saghbini saved my life. I had a real bad infection. Ibthank him very much. I was treated at Willow Brook. Thanks Sr Patient: Anthony D.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1245427020
- Johnson City Medical Center
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Lebanese University
Dr. Saghbini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saghbini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saghbini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saghbini works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saghbini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saghbini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saghbini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saghbini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.