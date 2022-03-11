Overview

Dr. Fady Khoury-Collado, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Joseph University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Khoury-Collado works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.