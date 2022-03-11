See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Fady Khoury-Collado, MD

Oncology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fady Khoury-Collado, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Joseph University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Khoury-Collado works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Risk Counseling Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dominant Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Carcinosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Accreta Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2022
    Dr Fady Khoury Collado performed my Cesarean Hysterectomy due to Placenta Accreta at 34 weeks of pregnancy. Not only did he essentially save my life, but his calmness, his sincerity, and his genuine concern for me and my family was made evident the second I met him. Dr Collado gave me the confidence and knowledge that I needed in order to fully recuperate and survive an unexpected and complicated high-risk condition. After almost 7 hours in the OR, Dr Collado continuously kept my spirits up with reassuring words, updates, and most importantly his amazing accreta team. I have a healthy body once again and I owe it all to this truly wonderful surgeon.
    Daniela P — Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Fady Khoury-Collado, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730175357
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Lutheran Medical Center
    Internship
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Saint Joseph University
