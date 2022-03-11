Dr. Fady Khoury-Collado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury-Collado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fady Khoury-Collado, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Joseph University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Fady Khoury Collado performed my Cesarean Hysterectomy due to Placenta Accreta at 34 weeks of pregnancy. Not only did he essentially save my life, but his calmness, his sincerity, and his genuine concern for me and my family was made evident the second I met him. Dr Collado gave me the confidence and knowledge that I needed in order to fully recuperate and survive an unexpected and complicated high-risk condition. After almost 7 hours in the OR, Dr Collado continuously kept my spirits up with reassuring words, updates, and most importantly his amazing accreta team. I have a healthy body once again and I owe it all to this truly wonderful surgeon.
About Dr. Fady Khoury-Collado, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Saint Joseph University
