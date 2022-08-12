Dr. Fady Bahri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fady Bahri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fady Bahri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from French Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bahri works at
Locations
Bahri Orthopaedics6100 Kennerly Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 739-0050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bahri Orthopedics and Sports Medicine- Riverside1045 Riverside Ave Ste 110, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 739-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with George and Fadi has been outstanding, from femur/hip to heels to shoulder they have patched me up numerous times and now I won't go anywhere else
About Dr. Fady Bahri, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1780778308
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute, Under Dr. James Andrews
- McGill University
- Lutheran Medical Center
- French Faculty Of Medicine
