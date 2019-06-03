Dr. Fady Ashamalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashamalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fady Ashamalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fady Ashamalla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Davenport, FL. They completed their residency with University of Arizona
Dr. Ashamalla works at
Locations
QualiCare Psychiatry42735 Highway 27 Ste 202, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (407) 808-3808
QualiCare Psychiatry42725 Highway 27 Ste 202, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (407) 808-3808
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and thorough!
About Dr. Fady Ashamalla, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1912163866
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Psychiatry
