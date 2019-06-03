See All Psychiatrists in Davenport, FL
Dr. Fady Ashamalla, MD

Psychiatry
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fady Ashamalla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Davenport, FL. They completed their residency with University of Arizona

Dr. Ashamalla works at QualiCare Psychiatry in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    QualiCare Psychiatry
    42735 Highway 27 Ste 202, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 808-3808
    QualiCare Psychiatry
    42725 Highway 27 Ste 202, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 808-3808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Compulsive Face Picking Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pathological Gambling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 03, 2019
    Very knowledgeable and thorough!
    SG in Orlando, FL — Jun 03, 2019
    About Dr. Fady Ashamalla, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1912163866
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arizona
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fady Ashamalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashamalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashamalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashamalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashamalla works at QualiCare Psychiatry in Davenport, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ashamalla’s profile.

    Dr. Ashamalla has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashamalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashamalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashamalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashamalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashamalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

