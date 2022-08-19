Dr. Fadwa Sumrein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumrein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadwa Sumrein, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fadwa Sumrein, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clifton, NJ.
Fadwa Sumrein, DO2 Brighton Rd Ste 400, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (862) 297-9696
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sumrein was professional and courteous and is incredibly well versed on diagnostic issues and usage of tactics and medicines to combat illness,, in particular mine. She correctly prescribed a medication which brought my condition under control in less than a month after only one visit and I would not hesitate to recommend her highly for any patient requiring her specialty.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1043637192
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
