Dr. Fadi Torres, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF SAARLANDES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Torres works at ALL CHILDRENS PEDIATRIC CLINIC in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX and Weslaco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.