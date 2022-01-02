See All Neurosurgeons in Williamsport, PA
Dr. Fadi Sweiss, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Fadi Sweiss, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University Rootstown, OH and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Sweiss works at The Neuroscience Center in Williamsport, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Neuroscience Center
    740 High St Ste 3002, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 321-2820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Williamsport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)

Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Fadi Sweiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124462999
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • George Washington University Washington, D.C. Neurological Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Northeast Ohio Medical University Rootstown, OH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Sweiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sweiss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sweiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sweiss works at The Neuroscience Center in Williamsport, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sweiss’s profile.

    Dr. Sweiss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

