Dr. Fadi Seif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Seif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadi Seif, MD is a Pulmonologist in Florence, SC. They graduated from Alabama Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. Seif works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion B S, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seif?
The most committed doctor I have ever witnessed in my life! His compassion for medicine and his patients Is unbelievable! I have never seen a more dedicated Dr. than Dr. Seif. I have had the pleasure of being his Patient for over seven years now !!! In this time not once has he failed to return a call or take care of the situation at hand! Thank you Dr. Seif, for being my pulmonologist !!!
About Dr. Fadi Seif, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1174713879
Education & Certifications
- Alabama Texas A&M University
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seif has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seif accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seif using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seif works at
Dr. Seif has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seif has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.