Dr. Fadi Oska, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Oska works at Associates in Family Practice in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.