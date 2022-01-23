Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD
Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Ardmore and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Neuroscience Specialists PC4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 748-3300
Oklahoma Spine Hospital14101 Parkway Commons Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 749-2700
Spine Surgery Associates Pllc14100 Parkway Commons Dr Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 242-4345
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nasr and the whole team at the Spine Hospital were amazing!! I’ve had back pain for years and recently discovered that I had a mass between L1-L2. It was entangled in all the nerves and had started to grow on the spinal cord. He had warned me it could be risky because of where it was located. I’m only 4 days after surgery, but I have no hip or leg pain!!!!!! I have battled this for years!! I’m so thankful and looking forward to my pain free life!! I would give him 10 stars!!
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1609918416
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Nasr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasr works at
Dr. Nasr has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.