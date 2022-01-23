Overview

Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Ardmore and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Nasr works at Neuroscience Specialists PC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.