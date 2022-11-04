Dr. Fadi Naddour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naddour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Naddour, MD
Overview
Dr. Fadi Naddour, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Naddour works at
Locations
-
1
Olsten Health Services1353 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 399-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naddour?
My father was to have a standard catheterization for a heart attack this morning. Dr. Naddour was consulted on my Father’s case and realized quickly how very complicated the case was. Although Dr. Naddour had scheduled office hours today he knew that he had just one chance, in the moment, to save my Father…. And he did. My family and I are forever grateful for his professional integrity, great skill, and kind nature. I have worked with many surgeons in my life and can say that his communication skills and bedside manner are first class. For those patients who have been delayed today… I sincerely apologize. But I thank you for understanding that he did indeed go above and beyond the call of duty today.
About Dr. Fadi Naddour, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1912987959
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naddour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naddour accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naddour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naddour works at
Dr. Naddour has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naddour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naddour speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Naddour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naddour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naddour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naddour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.