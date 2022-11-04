Overview

Dr. Fadi Naddour, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Naddour works at Olsten Health Services in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.