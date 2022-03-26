Overview

Dr. Fadi Malek, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Malek works at Pulmonary Sleep Clinic Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.