See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Fadi Malek, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Fadi Malek, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Fadi Malek, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Malek works at Pulmonary Sleep Clinic Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic of Acadiana Ll
    1103 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 308, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 232-2387
  2. 2
    Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic of Acadiana, LLC
    459 HEYMANN BLVD, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 232-2387

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Pleural Effusion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Pleural Effusion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Malek?

    Mar 26, 2022
    Dr. Malek was my mom's pulmonologist throughout her month-long stay at the Heart Hospital. She was critically ill with covid pneumonia. He was truly a God-send. When he wasn't there in person, he was calling constantly to check on her. He never gave up on her, and I believe she is alive because of him!
    Adrienne Mejias — Mar 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fadi Malek, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fadi Malek, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Malek to family and friends

    Dr. Malek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Malek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fadi Malek, MD.

    About Dr. Fadi Malek, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699761056
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Rochester
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory U Affil Prog
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Malek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malek works at Pulmonary Sleep Clinic Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Malek’s profile.

    Dr. Malek has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Malek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fadi Malek, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.