Overview

Dr. Fadi Layous, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Aleppo University Medical School and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Layous works at Pulmonology and Allergy Associates in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.