Dr. Kayali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadi Kayali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadi Kayali, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Kayali works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sarasota Downtown1970 Golf St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 957-1000
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lakewood Ranch Cancer Center5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 907-4737
Hospital Affiliations
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kayali has been more than compassionate and generous, and has saved a family member's life by going way above and beyond the expectations of a normal medical experience. We are indebted to him and blessed to have found him.
About Dr. Fadi Kayali, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic
- 1003031212
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kayali accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kayali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kayali works at
Dr. Kayali has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kayali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kayali speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.