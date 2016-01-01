See All Cardiologists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Fadi Karou, MD

Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fadi Karou, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Aleppo University Medical School|University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Karou works at NJ Premier Heart Clifton in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Loganville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Premier Medical Care
    716 Broad St Ste 1B, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-3809
  2. 2
    Loganville Office
    367 Athens Hwy Ste 2300, Loganville, GA 30052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 397-6413

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Chest Pain

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • QualCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Fadi Karou, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1780870444
    Education & Certifications

    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Aleppo University Medical School|University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Karou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

