Dr. Fadi Karou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadi Karou, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Aleppo University Medical School|University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Karou works at
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Premier Medical Care716 Broad St Ste 1B, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 437-3809
-
2
Loganville Office367 Athens Hwy Ste 2300, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (706) 397-6413
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fadi Karou, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1780870444
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- Aleppo University Medical School|University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
