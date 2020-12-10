Dr. Fadi Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Hanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Fadi Hanna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Hanna works at
Locations
-
1
Wake Forest Baptist Health1920 W 1st St, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Directions (336) 716-4479
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanna?
Excellent patient care
About Dr. Fadi Hanna, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1306307467
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.