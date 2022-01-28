See All Neurosurgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Fadi Hanbali, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (57)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Fadi Hanbali, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Hanbali works at Providence Neurosciences Center - A Providence Medical Partners Practice in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Neurosciences Center - A Providence Medical Partners Practice
    1755 Curie Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 577-7951
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Providence Neurosciences Center - A Providence Medical Partners Practice
    3270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste 120, El Paso, TX 79938 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 577-1961

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 28, 2022
    The front office was very careful with the registration taking all the precautions to protect me and themselves. The wait time was short and the staff was professional. The doctor explained to me that my back problem does not require fusion like another spine surgeon recommended. I just needed decompression. I was satisfied with the response. I felt the doctor was very knowledgeable and approiachable. I spent enough time with me and my family to explain the problem and the treatment. I will choose him for surgery when I am ready.
    Zac reeves — Jan 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fadi Hanbali, MD
    About Dr. Fadi Hanbali, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    • 1629175914
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UT MD Anderson Cancer Center - Neuro-Oncological Surgery
    • American University of Beirut-Medical Center - Neurosurgery
    • American University of Beirut-Medical Center
    • American University of Beirut
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Hanbali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanbali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanbali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanbali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanbali works at Providence Neurosciences Center - A Providence Medical Partners Practice in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hanbali’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanbali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanbali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanbali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanbali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

