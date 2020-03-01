Dr. Fadi Hammoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Hammoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Fadi Hammoud, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GRANADA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hammoud works at
Locations
-
1
Shelton Pediatrics2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 101, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 405-2591
-
2
Pediatric Adolescent Healthcare PC400 Main St, Ansonia, CT 06401 Directions (203) 735-9536
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammoud?
I had very good experience with doctor fadi , all my kids go to his office. Chahida
About Dr. Fadi Hammoud, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1518038454
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GRANADA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammoud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammoud works at
Dr. Hammoud speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammoud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.