Dr. Fadi Haddad, MD
Dr. Fadi Haddad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They completed their fellowship with Moffit Cancer Ctr/U South Fla
Dr. Haddad works at
IU Health Bloomington2651 E Discovery Pkwy, Bloomington, IN 47408 Directions (812) 353-5252
Surgical Associates Of Bloomington490 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 336-7407
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Very caring and knowledgeable surgeon. Explains more thoroughly than many surgeons
General Surgery
English, Arabic
1932194511
Moffit Cancer Ctr/U South Fla
Vanderbilt University Med Center
Am Hospital
General Surgery
Dr. Haddad works at
