Dr. Fadi Habib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadi Habib, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from French Faculty of Medicine / Univerity St. Joseph and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center and Humboldt Park Health.
Dr. Habib works at
Locations
MCSO, Fadi Habíb MD331 W Surf St Ste 902, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-6661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
MCSO, Fadi Habíb MD7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 522, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 763-1314
Mcso5600 W Addison St Ste 305, Chicago, IL 60634 Directions (773) 725-0760Monday10:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mcso2800 N Sheridan Rd Ste 205N, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-6661
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Community First Medical Center
- Humboldt Park Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Pipefitters
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Habib performed surgery on my prostate. The result is far better than my highest hopes. Flow is better than at any point in my now long life. With a pressing full bladder, full emptying takes under ten seconds. Downsides: none. Results: perfect functioning. Thank you Dr. Habib
About Dr. Fadi Habib, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1013963164
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- St Georges Hosp
- French Faculty of Medicine / Univerity St. Joseph
Frequently Asked Questions
