Overview

Dr. Fadi Eliya, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Eliya works at Michigan Institute Of Urology in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI and Commerce Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.