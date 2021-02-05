See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Fadi El-Salibi, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fadi El-Salibi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from St Joseph University School of Medicine|Universite Joseph Fourier (Grenoble I), Ufr De Medecine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.

Dr. El-Salibi works at Infectious Diseases Of Southern Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Diseases Of Southern Nevada
    825 N Gibson Rd Ste 311, Henderson, NV 89011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-5692

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis

Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Infusion Chevron Icon
Blood Draw Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HIV Care
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
International Travel Diseases Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Septic Shock Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 05, 2021
    This man is just wonderful, compassionate and has a fantastic sense of humor. He is one of the nicest and most intelligent doctors I have been to. He listens to every word you have to say and reassures you he will get to the bottom of your problem. He's the kind of Doctor you hate to hear him say,"you don't need to see me, you are doing great and call if you ever need anything" it's because you will miss him! No matter how you are feeling, he always seem to lift your spirits, but gets to you problems. One of the greatest doctors in Las Vegas and I truly highly recommend him. You will not be disappointed. His office staff are super too!
    Lorraine Gorman — Feb 05, 2021
    About Dr. Fadi El-Salibi, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558402586
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center|St Luke's-Roosevelt Med Ctr
    • Staten Island Univ Hosp|Staten Island University Hospital
    • St Joseph University School of Medicine|Universite Joseph Fourier (Grenoble I), Ufr De Medecine
    • Infectious Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi El-Salibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Salibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Salibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Salibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Salibi works at Infectious Diseases Of Southern Nevada in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. El-Salibi’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Salibi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Salibi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Salibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Salibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

