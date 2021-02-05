Dr. Fadi El-Salibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Salibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi El-Salibi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadi El-Salibi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from St Joseph University School of Medicine|Universite Joseph Fourier (Grenoble I), Ufr De Medecine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.
Locations
Infectious Diseases Of Southern Nevada825 N Gibson Rd Ste 311, Henderson, NV 89011 Directions (702) 805-5692
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This man is just wonderful, compassionate and has a fantastic sense of humor. He is one of the nicest and most intelligent doctors I have been to. He listens to every word you have to say and reassures you he will get to the bottom of your problem. He's the kind of Doctor you hate to hear him say,"you don't need to see me, you are doing great and call if you ever need anything" it's because you will miss him! No matter how you are feeling, he always seem to lift your spirits, but gets to you problems. One of the greatest doctors in Las Vegas and I truly highly recommend him. You will not be disappointed. His office staff are super too!
About Dr. Fadi El-Salibi, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1558402586
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center|St Luke's-Roosevelt Med Ctr
- Staten Island Univ Hosp|Staten Island University Hospital
- St Joseph University School of Medicine|Universite Joseph Fourier (Grenoble I), Ufr De Medecine
- Infectious Disease
