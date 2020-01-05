Dr. Fadi El, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi El, MD
Overview
Dr. Fadi El, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
OCLI - East Setauket4 Technology Dr Ste 150, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 941-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had the pleasure of meeting with Dr. El Baba. Phenomenal professional with such an amazing personality. Brilliant man who was very thorough and kind. He’s highly experienced in his field, and my visit with him was incredible. Please consider seeing Dr.El Baba if you have any retinal concerns! He’s truly top-notch....
About Dr. Fadi El, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El speaks Arabic and French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. El. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.