Dr. Fadi El-Atat, MD
Overview
Dr. Fadi El-Atat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
Franklin D Fortunato MD PA127 Pine St Ste 1, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 744-4075
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. El-atat is the best!! He always return my call when I call the office. Always care about his patients. Top doctor!!
About Dr. Fadi El-Atat, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1386776797
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- SUNY Downstate Coll Med
- SUNY - State University of New York at Binghamton
- American University of Beirut
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Atat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Atat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Atat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Atat speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Atat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Atat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Atat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Atat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.