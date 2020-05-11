See All Neurologists in Wyandotte, MI
Dr. Fadi Delly, MD

Pain Medicine Neurology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fadi Delly, MD is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Delly works at Downriver Medical Associates in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Neurology & Pain Specialists
    2300 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 357-0505
  2. 2
    Detroit Medical Center
    4160 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 745-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Premier Neurology & Pain Specialists
    2211 Fort St, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 357-0505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 11, 2020
    Had pain for a long time. He gave me an injection in my S I joint and it worked perfectly. Great staff.
    — May 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Fadi Delly, MD
    About Dr. Fadi Delly, MD

    • Pain Medicine Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Chaldean
    NPI Number
    • 1104137967
    Education & Certifications

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Residency
    Residency
    • Medicine-Sinai Grace Hospital/DMC
    Internship
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
