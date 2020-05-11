Overview

Dr. Fadi Delly, MD is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Delly works at Downriver Medical Associates in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.