Dr. Fadi Dahdaleh, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fadi Dahdaleh, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Dahdaleh works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    177 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-6020
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    120 Spalding Dr Ste 308, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-6020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Tumor Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 23, 2021
I was nervous and anxious for our first appointment but Dr. Dahdaleh and his team put me at ease. After the first 5 minutes, I knew I was in good hands. Dr. Dahdaleh is caring, compassionate, and personable. He and his team were very professional and knowledgeable. You can tell he knows what he is doing which made me feel even more confident in his skills and ability to perform the procedure. The procedure was a success! I highly recommend Dr. Dahdaleh!!!
Charlene L. — Sep 23, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Fadi Dahdaleh, MD

Specialties
  • Surgical Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1235424656
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
Residency
  • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
Internship
  • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics
Medical Education
  • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fadi Dahdaleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahdaleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dahdaleh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dahdaleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahdaleh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahdaleh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahdaleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahdaleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

