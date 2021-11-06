See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fadi Chahin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Chahin works at Fadi Chahin MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Mission Hills, CA and Porter Ranch, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Josef Hadeed MD Inc.
    465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1020, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
  2. 2
    Dr. Fadi CHahin
    11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 240, Mission Hills, CA 91345
  3. 3
    Fadi Chahin MD
    19950 Rinaldi St # 101D, Porter Ranch, CA 91326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Neck Liposuction
Skin Grafts
Skin Resurfacing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MedCare International
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 06, 2021
    I had my hair transplant procedure by Dr. Chahin. Everyone was very professional and knowledgeable. It was great experience and outcome!! Highly recommend it.
    CC17 — Nov 06, 2021
    About Dr. Fadi Chahin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578577920
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California @ Los Angeles UCLA
    • North Oakland Med Ctr-General Surgery
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Chahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Chahin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chahin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

