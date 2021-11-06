Overview

Dr. Fadi Chahin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Chahin works at Fadi Chahin MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Mission Hills, CA and Porter Ranch, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.