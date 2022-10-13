Overview

Dr. Fadi Braiteh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Saint Joseph University In Beirut Lebanon|Universit Saint Joseph Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Braiteh works at Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.