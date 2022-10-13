Dr. Fadi Braiteh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braiteh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Braiteh, MD
Overview
Dr. Fadi Braiteh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Saint Joseph University In Beirut Lebanon|Universit Saint Joseph Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Braiteh works at
Locations
-
1
Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D.3730 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 850-9830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braiteh?
Very Professional checks into everything and likes to explain. Nice bedside manners. Very thorough.
About Dr. Fadi Braiteh, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1538268438
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center|University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Hospital of Saint Raphael|Hospital Of Saint Raphael, Yale School Of Medicine
- Saint Joseph University In Beirut Lebanon|Universit Saint Joseph Faculty of Medicine
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braiteh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braiteh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braiteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braiteh works at
Dr. Braiteh has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braiteh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Braiteh speaks Arabic and French.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Braiteh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braiteh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braiteh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braiteh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.