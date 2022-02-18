Overview

Dr. Fadi Bedros, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Marysville, KS. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Minnesota



Dr. Bedros works at Community Mem Hlthcr Outpt Clin in Marysville, KS with other offices in Clay Center, KS, Council Grove, KS, Manhattan, KS, Junction City, KS and Wamego, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.