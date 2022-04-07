Overview

Dr. Fadi Badlissi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Beverly Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Badlissi works at BIDMC - Division of Rheumatology in Boston, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.