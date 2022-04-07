Dr. Fadi Badlissi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badlissi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Badlissi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadi Badlissi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Beverly Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Badlissi works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology110 Francis St Ste 4B, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-8658
-
2
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - OB/GYN330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-3940
-
3
Mt Auburn Professional Services Inc725 Concord Ave Ste 2000, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 576-1102
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beverly Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badlissi?
After a BIDMC orthopedic surgeon found that gout pus had settled around the tendon of an old ACL injury, the surgeon determined that surgery was needed to clean out the area, repair the tendon, and that skin grafting would be required to replace the covering skin that looked necrotic. The pain was persistent, intense, and the leg could bear no weight. I would be looking at months in a boot followed by rehab. Surgery was booked. Fortunately, my PCP had Dr Badlissi squeeze me in for a consult. First, he was of the opinion that the area should not be opened while the gout was active (other than for draining). Second, he was optimistic that the gout could be medically controlled, such that surgery could be avoided. In a matter of weeks, the meds reduced the gout. Pus gone. Pain gone. No invasive surgery. A year and a half later, the gout is controlled with a minimal dosing of meds. Dr Badlissi continues to monitor my progress. Very grateful for his expertise and care.
About Dr. Fadi Badlissi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1134118714
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badlissi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badlissi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badlissi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badlissi works at
Dr. Badlissi has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badlissi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badlissi speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Badlissi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badlissi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badlissi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badlissi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.