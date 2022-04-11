Dr. Atassi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadi Atassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadi Atassi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, La Paz Regional Hospital, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Atassi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Heart and Vascular Center Pllc2082 Mesquite Ave Ste 100A, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 453-2727
-
2
Lakeside Heart & Vascular Center - Bullhead3003 Highway 95 Ste 102, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 299-5333
-
3
Lakeside Heart and Vascular Center-kingman2139 Airway Ave Ste A, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 453-2727
- 4 1016 S Joshua Ave, Parker, AZ 85344 Directions (928) 669-5482
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- La Paz Regional Hospital
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atassi?
I have had the opportunity to work with Dr. Atassi as a patient for the last 6 years. That's probably why I am still alive! His confidence is comforting and through his excellent communication skills, I felt informed through each step of my procedures. It was apparent that those in the medical field he interacts with on a daily basis have respect, if not admiration, for Dr. Atassi.
About Dr. Fadi Atassi, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1851553119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atassi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atassi works at
Dr. Atassi has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Atassi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.