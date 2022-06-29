Dr. Alameddine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadi Alameddine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadi Alameddine, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They completed their fellowship with Emory U Sch Of Med|Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Alameddine works at
Locations
Cypress Heart and Vascular Center21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 505, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (832) 281-7740
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is thorough in explaining complex medical conditions and treatments in terms we understand. We felt confident he was doing his best at all times.
About Dr. Fadi Alameddine, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1659365096
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Sch Of Med|Emory University School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
