Dr. Al-Qas Hanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadi Al-Qas Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadi Al-Qas Hanna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Al-Qas Hanna works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiovascular Associates Plc.49050 Schoenherr Rd Ste 100, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 566-7870
-
2
Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Clinton Township15855 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-2300
-
3
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 566-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Qas Hanna?
Doctor Hanna intervened with my vascular blockages and placed multiple stents without complications in my high risk situation.
About Dr. Fadi Al-Qas Hanna, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1831329010
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Qas Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Qas Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Qas Hanna works at
Dr. Al-Qas Hanna has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Qas Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Qas Hanna speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Qas Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Qas Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Qas Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Qas Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.