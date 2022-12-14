Dr. Fadi Al-Kayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Kayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Al-Kayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fadi Al-Kayer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Storrs Mansfield, CT. They completed their residency with Bon Secours Cottage Health Sys|Wayne St University Detroit M C
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1244 Storrs Rd, Storrs Mansfield, CT 06268 Directions (860) 696-2240
Hhc Physicianscare35 Talcottville Rd Ste 1, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 870-6370
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group256 N Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 696-2050Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Hartford Hospital
- Windham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would recommend this doctor without hesitation. My office visits are always on time and the office staff is always courteous and kind. My questions and concerns are always carefully listened to, I never am rushed. All questions are important, no question is silly, or small. it Every question is acknowledged, and answered thoroughly, never leaving me to second-guess an answer. Having had a thyroidectomy, I consider myself blessed to be in the hands of this very wonderful, very kind, and extremely astute doctor.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1861477069
- Bon Secours Cottage Health Sys|Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Al-Kayer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Kayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Kayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Kayer has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Kayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Kayer speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Kayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Kayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Kayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Kayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.