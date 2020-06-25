Dr. Farawati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadi Farawati, DDS
Overview
Dr. Fadi Farawati, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
Limited To Official University Duties On1430 John Wesley Gilbert Dr Rm 3090, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2696
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Fadi is an exceptional dentist!!! He truly saved my life when I became terribly ill with a jawbone infection!! Other dentists and endodontists in town told me there was no way I could be so systemically sick and have such bad neurological facial pains from a dental infection and to look into other causes...but I am so glad I listened to Dr.Fadi. I firmly believe I was headed towards becoming septic and had I not listened to Dr. Fadi and removed these teeth I KNOW there would have been a really bad outcome for me. Thank you Dr.Fadi for all your help and guidance!! I now have my health back so I can take care of my little family!! God bless you for going above and beyond for your patient!!!
About Dr. Fadi Farawati, DDS
- Prosthodontics
- English
- 1265815997
