Dr. Fadi Abushahin, MD

Oncology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fadi Abushahin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Abushahin works at Florida Gynecologic Oncology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC
    8931 Colonial Center Dr Ste 400, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 334-6626
    Port Charlotte Gynecologic Oncology
    3080 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 334-6626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Choriocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hydatidiform Mole Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2021
    Dr. Fadi AbuShahin is so extremely thoughtful, kind, sensitive and above all knowledgeable. He takes all the time you need and explains everything including options. I am so grateful that I was directed to this wonderful doctor. He tells me not to worry it will be alright and step by step he has been right. I am not a fan of doctors but I am of this one. My husband agrees with me about the care given by this wonderful doctor and his entire staff in the office and the hospital.
    Sandra Bruglio — Dec 16, 2021
    About Dr. Fadi Abushahin, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265608806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Educ Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Damascus University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Abushahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abushahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abushahin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abushahin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abushahin has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abushahin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Abushahin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abushahin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abushahin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abushahin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

