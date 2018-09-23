Overview

Dr. Fadi Abu-Shahin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Abu-Shahin works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.