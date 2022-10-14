See All Nephrologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Fadi Abouzahr, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fadi Abouzahr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Angers, Ufr Des Sci Med Et Pharmaceutiques and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Abouzahr works at Renal Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Associates PA
    4458 Medical Dr Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 338-7742

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2022
    As a new patient, I was tremendously pleased with the care, attention, patience, & level of knowledge shown to me. I never felt rushed & all my questions we answered.
    Jesse Alcantar — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Fadi Abouzahr, MD

    Nephrology
    26 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1982695896
    Education & Certifications

    Universite D'Angers, Ufr Des Sci Med Et Pharmaceutiques
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Abouzahr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abouzahr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abouzahr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abouzahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abouzahr works at Renal Associates in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abouzahr’s profile.

    Dr. Abouzahr has seen patients for Gout, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abouzahr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abouzahr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abouzahr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abouzahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abouzahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

