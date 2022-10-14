Dr. Fadi Abouzahr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abouzahr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Abouzahr, MD
Overview
Dr. Fadi Abouzahr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Angers, Ufr Des Sci Med Et Pharmaceutiques and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Renal Associates PA4458 Medical Dr Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 338-7742
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient, I was tremendously pleased with the care, attention, patience, & level of knowledge shown to me. I never felt rushed & all my questions we answered.
About Dr. Fadi Abouzahr, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1982695896
Education & Certifications
- Universite D'Angers, Ufr Des Sci Med Et Pharmaceutiques
