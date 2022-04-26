Dr. Fadell Savany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadell Savany, MD
Dr. Fadell Savany, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gardendale, AL.
Dr. Savany works at
Life Care Hospice Birmingham934 Grubbs Ave, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 608-1233
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My children love going to see Dr. Savany. He always comes in the door and speaks to my children first. He remembers them and special things about them. He takes the time to ask them questions and make them feel comfortable. We have had a wonderful experience at his office and have been patients for at least 4 years. My children range from 9-9 months and we love the care we receive from Dr. Savany.
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Dr. Savany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savany accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Savany speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Savany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.