Overview

Dr. Fadel Elkhairi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Morrow County Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Elkhairi works at Ohiohealth Urology Physicians in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.