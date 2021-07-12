Dr. Fadel Elkhairi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkhairi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadel Elkhairi, MD
Overview
Dr. Fadel Elkhairi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Morrow County Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
OhioHealth Urology Physicians500 Thomas Ln Ste 3G, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 788-2870
Central Ohio Urology Group941 Chatham Ln Ste 110, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 459-7600
Dublin Office7450 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 544-8049
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Morrow County Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was impressed with his treatment of me as a human being and not just as a "condition". Everything went smoothly in the two procedures and, fortunately, the outcome was good.
About Dr. Fadel Elkhairi, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1841456654
Education & Certifications
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Medical College of Ohio
- Miami Universty
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elkhairi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elkhairi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elkhairi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elkhairi has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkhairi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkhairi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkhairi.
