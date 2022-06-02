Overview

Dr. Fadel Azer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Azer works at VNA Healthcare in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.