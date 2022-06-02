See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Aurora, IL
Dr. Fadel Azer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Fadel Azer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Azer works at VNA Healthcare in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    VNA Healthcare
    400 N Highland Ave Ste 201, Aurora, IL 60506

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2022
    I had a full Hysterectomy done by Dr. Azer a few weeks ago, I chose the robotic procedure. Dr. Azer did an amazing job! I truly had no!! major pain. My life is so much better now I can't find the words to express how thankful I am to have found Dr. Azer for my procedure. He listened to me about my concerns, he explained clearly what the procedure involved and exactly what he would be doing. Again this doctor is amazingly skilled in his profession,I would recommend anyone to him! I feel amazing! I'm in tears because of how great my life is now! I wish I knew of Dr. Azer years ago when other doctors could not help me. Thank you so much Dr. Azer for improving my life!!!
    S.Franklin — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Fadel Azer, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Arabic and Coptic
    • 1619178845
    Residency
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    • Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U
    Dr. Fadel Azer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azer speaks Arabic, Arabic and Coptic.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Azer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

