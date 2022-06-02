Dr. Fadel Azer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadel Azer, MD
Dr. Fadel Azer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.
VNA Healthcare400 N Highland Ave Ste 201, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 892-4355
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Rush Copley Medical Center
I had a full Hysterectomy done by Dr. Azer a few weeks ago, I chose the robotic procedure. Dr. Azer did an amazing job! I truly had no!! major pain. My life is so much better now I can't find the words to express how thankful I am to have found Dr. Azer for my procedure. He listened to me about my concerns, he explained clearly what the procedure involved and exactly what he would be doing. Again this doctor is amazingly skilled in his profession,I would recommend anyone to him! I feel amazing! I'm in tears because of how great my life is now! I wish I knew of Dr. Azer years ago when other doctors could not help me. Thank you so much Dr. Azer for improving my life!!!
About Dr. Fadel Azer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Coptic
- 1619178845
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U
